Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $130.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.77.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

