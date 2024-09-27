Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Trading Up 33.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149,840.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
