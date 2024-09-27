Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TACK opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

