Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA TACK opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.