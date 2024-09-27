FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 519.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 7,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.71%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.