FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised FibroBiologics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

FibroBiologics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. FibroBiologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $159,000.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

