Financial Survey: Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and Expion360″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $77.98 million 2.18 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Expion360 $5.98 million 0.60 -$7.46 million ($1.09) -0.06

Analyst Recommendations

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.83%. Given Gauzy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Expion360 -168.29% -176.38% -76.53%

Summary

Gauzy beats Expion360 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

