First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of FFMR stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
