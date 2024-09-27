First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $91.17.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.