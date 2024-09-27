First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $91.17.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
