First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.