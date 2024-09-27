First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $36.67.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
