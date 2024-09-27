First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FEMB opened at $29.22 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
