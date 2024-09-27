First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
