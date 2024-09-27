First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

