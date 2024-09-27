First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTA opened at $78.35 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $79.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

