First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 157,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 152,407 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $52.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
