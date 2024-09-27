First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
FNY stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $79.84.
About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
