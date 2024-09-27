First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTQI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $408 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.93.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

