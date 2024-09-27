First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

