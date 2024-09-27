First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ FTXL opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
