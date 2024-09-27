First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7571 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $68.36.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

