First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

