First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2687 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FKU stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

