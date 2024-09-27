Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.31.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.