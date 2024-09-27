Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.