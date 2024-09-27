Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

