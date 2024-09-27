FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,180,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

