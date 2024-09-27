Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of GELYY opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

