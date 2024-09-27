Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of GELYY opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.69.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
