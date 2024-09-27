GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

