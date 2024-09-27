GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.0 million-$744.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.05.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,725 shares of company stock worth $6,675,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
