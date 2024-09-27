Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

