Glen Richards Buys 150,000 Shares of Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Glen Richards bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$107,700.00 ($73,767.12).
Peoplein Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.34.
Peoplein Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoplein
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.