Glen Richards Buys 150,000 Shares of Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Glen Richards bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$107,700.00 ($73,767.12).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.34.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

