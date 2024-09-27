Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Buys $99,524.46 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,524.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,005.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,100.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $215,350.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc purchased 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.

Global Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GLP opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

