GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 752.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.