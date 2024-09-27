Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ETCG opened at $8.40 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
