Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.40 million.

Hammond Power Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.