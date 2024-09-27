HCI Group’s (HCI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 225.3% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

