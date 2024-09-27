Head to Head Contrast: Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) vs. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 135.13%. Given Wallbox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $155.59 million 1.33 -$121.29 million N/A N/A Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.44 $10.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wallbox and Massimo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wallbox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Massimo Group 12.44% 84.23% 31.78%

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

