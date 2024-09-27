Head-To-Head Contrast: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A PTC 13.32% 13.36% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 3 8 0 2.73

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a consensus price target of $200.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $82.65 million 0.98 -$59.47 million N/A N/A PTC $2.22 billion 9.77 $245.54 million $2.39 75.74

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

