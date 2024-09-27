Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 735,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,413,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Specifically, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 954,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

