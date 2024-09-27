Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.17.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
