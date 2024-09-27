Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Ichor stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

