Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

