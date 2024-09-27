Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Incitec Pivot Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
