Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Acquires £19,913.75 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.65. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

