Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Acquires £19,913.75 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.65. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
