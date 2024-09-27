Insider Buying: ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Acquires A$50,174.30 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Nadine Gooderick purchased 91,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$50,174.30 ($34,365.96).

ClearView Wealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 87.31.

Get ClearView Wealth alerts:

ClearView Wealth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. ClearView Wealth’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

About ClearView Wealth

ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.