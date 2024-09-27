Insider Buying: ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Acquires A$50,174.30 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Nadine Gooderick purchased 91,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$50,174.30 ($34,365.96).
ClearView Wealth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 87.31.
ClearView Wealth Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. ClearView Wealth’s payout ratio is 600.00%.
About ClearView Wealth
ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearView Wealth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.