Insider Buying: GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR) Insider Buys A$12,500.00 in Stock

GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Lane acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,561.64).

GTI Energy Limited explores for mineral tenements in Wyoming and Utah, the United States; and Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Lo Herma project consists of approximately 13,300 acres of mineral lode claims and 3.5 leases located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming.

