Insider Buying: Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Purchases 18,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,364.00 ($45,454.79).
Liberty Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About Liberty Financial Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Financial Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.