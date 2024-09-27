Insider Buying: Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Purchases 18,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,364.00 ($45,454.79).

Liberty Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Liberty Financial Group alerts:

About Liberty Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.