Insider Buying: Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Purchases 18,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,364.00 ($45,454.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

