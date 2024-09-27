Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £122.76 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($164.38).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of £126.73 ($169.70).

PayPoint Price Performance

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 673 ($9.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £486.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 445 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 722 ($9.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 595.74.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

