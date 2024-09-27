Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $130,109.98 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

