Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells $2,894,530.95 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

