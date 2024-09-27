Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $3,573,878.44 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

