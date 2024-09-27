Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $28,139,854.97 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

