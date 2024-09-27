Insider Selling: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$11,876,654.79 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 333,333 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.63 ($24.40), for a total value of A$11,876,654.79 ($8,134,695.06).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 621,335 shares of Goodman Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.76 ($25.18), for a total value of A$22,840,274.60 ($15,644,023.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

