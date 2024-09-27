Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $137,623.50 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

