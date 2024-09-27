Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $188,482.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Stock Performance

NYSE:NPWR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPWR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

